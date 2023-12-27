Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $126,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Cardinal Health
In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CAH stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 165.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.
Cardinal Health Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
