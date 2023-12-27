Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 6,393 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

