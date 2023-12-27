Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,237 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $848,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,961.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 203,803 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 69.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,114 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

