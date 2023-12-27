Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 804,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,299,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,233 shares of company stock worth $507,199. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

