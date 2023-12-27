Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 242.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 294,778 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

CLBT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

