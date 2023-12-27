Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $742.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

