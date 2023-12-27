Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.74

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.94. Conn’s shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 122,200 shares traded.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Conn’s by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

