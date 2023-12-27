Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $84.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

