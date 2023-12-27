Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baker Chad R acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $2,030,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 92.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,206,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,206,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,200 shares of company stock worth $57,674,191 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

