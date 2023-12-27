Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.37. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

