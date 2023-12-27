Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

