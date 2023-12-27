Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.37. The firm has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.