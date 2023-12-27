Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

NYSE CVX opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average is $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

