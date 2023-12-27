Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

