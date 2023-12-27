Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.37% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $37,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 55,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.8 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $238.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

