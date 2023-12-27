Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Central Pacific Financial worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 687.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $55,094.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,407.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $172,716. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CPF opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

