Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

