Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund



Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

