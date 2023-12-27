Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 601 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

