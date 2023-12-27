Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,318 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter.

EFR stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

