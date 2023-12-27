Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

IDU stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $854.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

