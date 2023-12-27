Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

