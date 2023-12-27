Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $247.57 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.10 and its 200 day moving average is $205.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

