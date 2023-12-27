Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

