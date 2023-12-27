Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Shares of NFLX opened at $491.19 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

