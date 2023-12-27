Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of ArrowMark Financial worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 million, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 10.2%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director John Scott Emrich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,291.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

