Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $300.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

