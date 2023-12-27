Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $395,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.