Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 66.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 38.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

