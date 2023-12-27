Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

