Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.