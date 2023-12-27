Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

