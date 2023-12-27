Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,840 shares of company stock worth $6,962,608 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.43 and a 1 year high of $202.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

