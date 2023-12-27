Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) Trading Down 2.2%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.91. 106,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 58,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bragg Gaming Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.