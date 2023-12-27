Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 71,358 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,358 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $37,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

NYSE BR opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.43 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.73 and its 200 day moving average is $178.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,962,608. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

