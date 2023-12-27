Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 210 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $35,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,219.23 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,077.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,169.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

