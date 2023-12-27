Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.56% of Comfort Systems USA worth $34,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 215.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 212,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $209.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.87. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.28 and a 52-week high of $211.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

