Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.51% of East West Bancorp worth $38,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
