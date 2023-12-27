Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 5,189 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Dollar General worth $36,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average is $138.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

