Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 401 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.37% of Nordson worth $47,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 9,439.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after acquiring an additional 702,591 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $263.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.42 and a 200 day moving average of $235.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $264.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,663 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

