Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.94% of Cavco Industries worth $44,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $19,596,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 165.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 495.4% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $358.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.05 and a 12-month high of $360.35.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

