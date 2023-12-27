Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $45.39 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.79% of Watts Water Technologies worth $45,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS stock opened at $211.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.73. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $212.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

