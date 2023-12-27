Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $37.31 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,539 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.43% of Service Co. International worth $37,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

