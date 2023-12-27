Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $36.24 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.30% of Zebra Technologies worth $36,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $275.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.00. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

