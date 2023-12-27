Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $35.85 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Badger Meter worth $35,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $155.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.46. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

