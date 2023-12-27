Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.31% of Packaging Co. of America worth $43,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $163.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

