Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,594 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.51% of F5 worth $48,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 110.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in F5 by 456.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 178,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,246,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $336,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,697 shares of company stock worth $2,074,575. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $180.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.25 and its 200 day moving average is $158.20.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

