Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.65% of Landstar System worth $41,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $647,360,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 298.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 299,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $26,416,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.05 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.87.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

