Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 28,412 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.08% of Franklin Electric worth $44,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

