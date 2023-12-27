Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after buying an additional 882,830 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,608 shares of company stock worth $15,565,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

